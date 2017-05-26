The Onion has ties to Vermont

If you're fans of the newspaper and website The Onion, here's something you may not know, there's a Vermont connection.

The Onion is a News organization currently based out of Chicago. The Editor and Chief, Cole Bolton, is from South Hero.

Bolton, went to South Burlington High School and has worked at the Onion for the last 11 years.

He is in charge of what articles are published and which headlines will be used.

The Onion says their news is satirical

In a day and age where fake news is running rampant, Channel 3 asked how it's different.

"We want people to understand when they read our thing, that it is not the truth, but it is getting at the truth in a certain way. Whereas, fake news, the kinda stuff you see trying to mislead people, is just really trying to get clicks and fool people, which we don't want, " says Bolton.

Bolton will be in Burlington Friday night giving a glimpse of how The Onion chooses those headlines.

The event, called The Trump Tour, will focus on politics and the excitement that has happened over the last year and a half.

That's Friday night at 7 pm, at the Contois Audtiorium. Tickets are still available.