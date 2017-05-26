The Onion has ties to Vermont

The Editor and Chief of the Onion is in Burlington and is from South Hero.
The Editor and Chief of the Onion is in Burlington and is from South Hero.
Two teenagers in Lyndonville got behind the wheel and decided to drag race down a main road in town and then smash into each other.
Two teenagers in Lyndonville got behind the wheel and decided to drag race down a main road in town and then smash into each other.
Caught on camera! Man burglarizes store in downtown Burlington.
Caught on camera! Man burglarizes store in downtown Burlington.
A truck bursts into flames in one of Burlington's busiest neighborhoods.
A truck bursts into flames in one of Burlington's busiest neighborhoods.
New trouble for the teen charged with making threats to South Burlington High. Prosecutors say Josiah Leach violated his conditions of release.
New trouble for the teen charged with making threats to South Burlington High. Prosecutors say Josiah Leach violated his conditions of release.
A Vermont man shot in a confrontation with police in Hopkinton, New Hampshire, after stealing a car has been charged over the incident.
A Vermont man shot in a confrontation with police in Hopkinton, New Hampshire, after stealing a car has been charged over the incident.
A New York man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison for his participation in a drug trafficking ring that operated in Vermont.
A New York man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison for his participation in a drug trafficking ring that operated in Vermont.
A getaway didn't go as planned for a couple of alleged car thieves in the Northeast Kingdom.
A getaway didn't go as planned for a couple of alleged car thieves in the Northeast Kingdom.