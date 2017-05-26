Montpelier approves plan to build distillery with 40 jobs

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont distillery has been given the go-ahead to build a 30,000-square-foot facility in Montpelier that's expected to create 40 jobs and be a destination for both customers and tourists.

Wednesday, the Montpelier City Council approved money for several infrastructure projects the owners of Caledonia Spirits need before they can move from Hardwick.

Company president Ryan Christiansen says officials hope to have the contracts signed this week and break ground in August. They hope to open a year from now.

The Times Argus reports the city agreed to build a railroad crossing, provide water and sewer, build a road to the facility and provide public access to the Winooski River.

The total cost is about $466,000, but the city should recoup $536,000 in fees and taxes over a decade.

