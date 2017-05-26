Report: NH police shooting justified in I-89 confrontation

HOPKINTON, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire attorney general says a preliminary report investigating the shooting of a Vermont man in a confrontation with police on an interstate concludes the officers' actions were justified.

Police say 31-year-old Bryan Evans, of Quechee, Vermont, was hospitalized after the May 19 shooting that caused the shutdown of part of Interstate 89. Police say the incident unfolded when a state trooper stopped the allegedly stolen vehicle. No officers were injured.

Evans, still hospitalized, has been charged with receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle and disobeying an officer. It's not immediately known if he has a lawyer.

The report says Evans refused the officers' repeated commands to show his hands. He kept his right hand concealed in his jacket. He eventually pulled his hand out, then pointed his hands in a two-handed, gun-style fashion. The officers believed he had a gun and fired.

