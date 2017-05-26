Vermont seeks to improve school concussion law compliance

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The state of Vermont has one of the toughest concussion laws in the country, and officials want to know if it is being followed properly.

Under the 2013 law, athletic staff must be trained to recognize concussions and schools need a plan for allowing student athletes back onto the field. Vermont Public Radio reports a state health department spokeswoman says the state is now working to survey schools to get a sense of schools' data collection.

Officials say schools have been collecting data, but they've been unsure what to do with it.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says between 2001 and 2012, the number of children across the country who were treated for concussions or traumatic brain injuries more than doubled.

