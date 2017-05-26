Police: Water too high to seek woman missing since crash

PLAINFIELD, Vt. (AP) - Police say the waters of two Vermont waterways are too high to resume the search for a 29-year-old woman who has been missing since the car she was riding in hit a guardrail and she and the driver fled.

Krystal Bailey, of Barre, has been missing since Feb. 25. She is believed to have gone into the Great Brook along with the driver, 29-year-old Allie Duda, of Morrisville. Duda was found safe on the bank of the brook a short time later.

Crews who later searched the brook and the Winooski River downstream for Bailey found personal items.

The Times Argus reports the search is considered a recovery operation.

State Police Lt. Lance Burnham says searchers need a long period without rain so the water can subside.

