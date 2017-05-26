NH moose hunt applications due for June 16 lottery

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Moose hunt applications are due for New Hampshire's June 16 lottery.

The applications for the annual hunt must be postmarked or submitted online by midnight Friday. The hunt runs from Oct. 21-29.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission has approved 51 moose hunt lottery permits this year, the lowest number since the state started its current system in 1988.

Permits have declined in recent years, partly because of the impact of parasites, both winter tick and brainworm, on the moose population. Last year, 71 lottery permits were issued.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.