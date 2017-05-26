NH expects 625K visitors for holiday

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire tourism officials are estimating that 625,000 people will visit the state and spend $100 million over the three-day Memorial Day holiday weekend.

That's a 4 percent increase in visitors and a 5 percent increase in visitor spending compared to a year ago.

Research shows scenic drives and outdoor recreation are the most prevalent Memorial Day weekend activities in the state, while shopping, attending commemorative events, college graduations, visiting friends and relatives, and rest and relaxation also are popular.

Most of New Hampshire's visitors will travel from New England and New York, but tourism officials anticipate visitors from the Middle Atlantic states and Canada's six eastern provinces, as well. They say the price of gasoline should positively influence short-term trips from Canada into New Hampshire.

