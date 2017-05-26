Test show skull from NY swamp isn't that of missing 12-year-old

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say test results show a skull found in wetlands along the Hudson River is that of a man 20 to 50 years old, not a 12-year-old upstate New York boy who disappeared a decade ago.

A hiker found the skull Feb. 26 in a swamp in the Greene County town of Coxsackie. The discovery prompted speculation that it belonged to Jaliek Rainwalker, who disappeared from his adoptive parents' home in Greenwich in Washington County in November 2007.

Thursday, state police said the skull was not from a 12-year-old but from an adult male whose identity is unknown.

Police say investigators will use DNA testing to see if the remains match any missing person case.

