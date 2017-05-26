NH bear family will be caught, moved, won't be euthanized

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire's bear project leader says there are no longer plans to euthanize a mother bear and her three yearlings that have been roaming neighborhoods near Dartmouth College, and that they will be captured and moved to the northern part of the state.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu had asked that the bears not be killed.

Earlier this week, Andrew Timmins, the bear project leader for the state Fish and Game Department, said the bears, two of which got into a Hanover home near the college last weekend, needed to be captured and euthanized because they're no longer afraid of humans. He said when their behavior reaches a certain point, it's tough for them to be wild bears again.

A petition was circulated opposing that decision. Sununu said he shared people's concerns "when it comes to finding a safe and human way to remove the threat these bears present."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Stories:

Anger grows over plans to euthanize NH bear family

4 bears roaming neighborhood near Dartmouth to be euthanized