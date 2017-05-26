Plan on hold to euthanize bears at NH gov's request

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - Plans to euthanize a mother bear and her three yearlings that have been roaming neighborhoods near Dartmouth College are on hold after New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu asked that they not be killed.

Andrew Timmins, the bear project leader for the state Fish and Game Department, told the Valley News on Friday, "We are on hold at the moment due to (the) governor's order."

The department had said the bears, two of which got into a home last weekend, need to be captured and euthanized because they're no longer afraid of humans. Opponents have circulated a petition.

The Republican governor said he shares people's concerns "when it comes to finding a safe and humane way to remove the threat these bears present." He said he has spoken to the department, and "we are working on seeing what alternatives are available to resolve the situation."

