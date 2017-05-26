Sanders cancels on St. Johnsbury Academy commencement speech

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will not be attending a Vermont high school graduation to give the commencement speech as planned because of changes to his itinerary for his book tour in Europe.

St. Johnsbury Academy has announced that due to unexpected and unavoidable changes to his schedule, Sanders will not be present at the June 5 graduation and a prerecorded video of him will be shown to students.

Dan McLean, a Sanders' spokesman, told the Caledonian Record that the independent senator and former Democratic presidential candidate will be in Europe next week as part of a promotion for his book. He says the trip and the graduation were both part of Sanders' schedule, but due to a recent change to the itinerary, Sanders will be returning later than previously planned.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.