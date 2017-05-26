Police: Man dragged down St. Johnsbury street

Police say a driver was cited for DUI after a trooper witnessed the car dragging a man down the road.

It happened in St. Johnsbury Sunday. Vermont State Police say the trooper spotted a man trying to wave down a car as it left a bar on Eastern Avenue. The man grabbed the door handle and hung on as the car dragged him down the street. He got inside when the car stopped at an intersection.

Police say the driver, Robin Boutin, 40, of Concord, is charged with DUI.