Quantcast

Police: Man dragged down St. Johnsbury street - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police: Man dragged down St. Johnsbury street

Posted: Updated:
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. -

Police say a driver was cited for DUI after a trooper witnessed the car dragging a man down the road.

It happened in St. Johnsbury Sunday. Vermont State Police say the trooper spotted a man trying to wave down a car as it left a bar on Eastern Avenue. The man grabbed the door handle and hung on as the car dragged him down the street. He got inside when the car stopped at an intersection.

Police say the driver, Robin Boutin, 40, of Concord, is charged with DUI.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.