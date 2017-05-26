Burlington crash involved bus, car, building

The South Burlington student accused of making threats against his high school was back in court Friday.
The New Hampshire attorney general says a preliminary report investigating the shooting of a Vermont man in a confrontation with police on an interstate concludes the officers' actions were justified.
Caught on camera! A man burglarized a store in downtown Burlington.
Police say a drag race in Lyndonville ended in a crash.
Police say a driver was cited for DUI after a trooper witnessed the car dragging a man down the road.
Two people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a car and bus crashed in Burlington.
Authorities say test results show a skull found in wetlands along the Hudson River is that of a man 20 to 50 years old, not a 12-year-old upstate New York boy who disappeared a decade ago.
Police say the waters of two Vermont waterways are too high to resume the search for a 29-year-old woman who has been missing since the car she was riding in hit a guardrail and she and the driver fled.
