Burlington crash involved bus, car, building

Two people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a car and bus crashed in Burlington.

It happened at Pine and King streets at about 7 a.m. Police say a CCTA bus and a passenger car crashed, and then the car went into a building.

Two people had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. The building sustained minor damage.

Neighbors we spoke with say they were stunned.

"My wife came running in and said there had been an accident," neighbor Jordan Morgan said. "We rolled out and I thought it was a garbage truck banging around. It was shocking really."

That crash is still under investigation.