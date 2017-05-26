Boost to affordable housing for seniors

There is new help for Vermont seniors in search of affordable housing.

Friday, the Vermont Housing Finance Agency got $1 million from the New England Federal Credit Union. The money doesn't go directly to seniors, it goes toward loans for developers who are working on low-income housing options.

"We believe strongly that VHFA can have an effect on affordable housing and we're excited about helping them meet those needs for families and people in the community," said John Dwyer, the president and CEO of NEFCU.

Two projects have already been chosen to receive a combined $633,000. Both are designed for those 55 and older. One is a 39-unit building in South Burlington. The other is a rehab of a long-vacant building in Montpelier that will have 18 apartments.