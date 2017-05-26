Early start to Vermont City Marathon

It's a big weekend for runners in Vermont. And a reminder: if you plan to race, don't forget to set your alarm an hour earlier. This year, the Vermont City Marathon pushed its start time to 7 a.m. instead of 8 a.m. Organizers said there were several factors behind that decision, including runner safety. An earlier start time keeps runners from having to race during the afternoon heat.

"We also looked at what races in the northern half of the country were doing for start times and we found that out of 50 some races in the northern part of the country, we were one of the later start times. So the runners are looking for earlier start times, as well," said Peter Delaney of RunVermont.

Several streets downtown will be closed for the morning during the race. Most will reopen by 11 a.m.