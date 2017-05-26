South Burlington school threat suspect back behind bars

The South Burlington school threat suspect is back behind bars. Less than a month after his release, Josiah Leach, 18, was back in court accused of ignoring a judge's internet ban. According to the feds, Leach used social media to fabricate a fake confession. This time, the judge did not let him walk out of the federal courthouse. Judge Geoffrey Crawford ordered Leach held, at least for a few days, until the court can better understand the social media allegations against him.

Leach walked into federal court Friday morning. He went back before the judge because federal prosecutors say Leach broke the rules of his release, interfering with the investigation. He's not supposed to contact victims, potential witnesses or use the internet.

Prosecutors say hours after his release, Leach allegedly hopped on a former friend's Facebook account and posted a fake confession, pretending he was that teen taking credit for the school threats. He's even accused of using that kid's online identity to message his own mother, telling her the threats were a joke and he didn't mean to get her son in trouble. South Burlington Police say Leach allegedly used Snapchat just a few days ago to send messages out about returning to school by May 31.

We discovered through recently unsealed court documents that the FBI got a search warrant earlier this month to seize digital files downloaded from Facebook. Paperwork also shows the feds believe Leach created a Gmail account one hour before he allegedly used it to send a threatening video via email with a so-called murder list naming five teachers and 11 students. The FBI says it can trace this social media activity to Leach's house. The question now is will federal prosecutors be able to prove Leach was actually the one behind the keyboard?

Leach's lawyer tried to convince the judge her client should not be held. She says Leach is not a flight risk and did not make any new threats. She also questioned the government's ability to connect Leach to the computer crimes.

Leach said nothing during his 30-minute court appearance. He was led away in handcuffs by federal marshals. He will be back in court in Rutland Tuesday. We are told the government will call two witnesses to connect Leach to that online activity.

