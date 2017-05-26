South Burlington school threat suspect ordered held

First, he was charged with putting classmates and school staff on a kill list. Now, the South Burlington High schooler is accused of fabricating a confession.

Josiah Leach, 18, won't be walking out of the courthouse Friday. A federal judge decided to detain him-- at least for a few days-- until the court can hold a full hearing on these new allegations.

Leach walking into court Friday morning more than a month after his initial release. He was back before the judge because federal prosecutors say Leach started breaking the rules of his release as soon as the feds let him out. He's not supposed to contact victims, potential witnesses or use the internet. But prosecutors say hours after his release, Leach allegedly hopped on Facebook and sent out a fake confession implicating a former friend in those April school threats. He's accused of using the other kid's online identity to message his own mom, telling her the threats were a joke and he didn't mean to get her son in trouble. The FBI says they can trace the online activity to Leach's house.

Then this week, South Burlington Police say they got reports Leach was on Snapchat telling people he'll be back in school May 31.

Leach's lawyer tried to convince Judge Crawford her client should not be held. She said Leach is not a flight risk, did not make new threats and the government has not proven it was Leach who posted the fake confession or sent the snaps.

Still, the judge erred on the side of caution. He ordered Leach held until Tuesday. That's when a detention hearing will be held in Rutland. The government plans to call witnesses to connect Leach to the social media activity. He was led away in handcuffs.

Related Stories:

More trouble for South Burlington school threat suspect

South Burlington student pleads not guilty to making threats

South Burlington school threats suspect freed from jail

Dueling rallies aim to promote healing in South Burlington

SBHS student appears in federal court for threats

South Burlington student in court Monday

Police: South Burlington student arrested in school threat case

Former VSP detective on how to stop swatting threats

Experts explain how certain school threats are handled

Another lockdown at South Burlington High School

Threat prompts lockdown at South Burlington High School

Police investigate threats to South Burlington schools

Keeping kids safe at school

Tips on talking to your kids about school threats

South Burlington votes down school budget for second time

South Burlington voters decide on revised school budget

Man accused of threatening teen over 'Rebel' name

What's in a name? Changing school mascots

Community reacts to costly plans to rename 'Rebels'

'Rebels' name change to be costly

South Burlington students share mixed feelings after losing nickname

School board votes to get rid of 'Rebel' nickname

South Burlington High School to keep 'Rebel' nickname

Debate over 'rebel' nickname continues in South Burlington

Rebels' days numbered?

Crusade for a New Mascot