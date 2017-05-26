Judge rules Vt. education agency must meet records requests

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont civil court judge has ruled the state Agency of Education must respond faster to records requests by the media.

The ruling follows a lawsuit filed by a former Rutland Herald reporter and the Vermont chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.

The Rutland Herald reports Lola Duffort requested records under the Freedom of Information Act for a planned story on incidents of bullying and hazing. Duffort turned to the ACLU after the agency rejected her request.

The agency says the state could not produce the report for Duffort because it was not published as a readable report before she made the request.

ACLU lawyers say their win shows the government can't deny a request "just because of the way it chose to store or collect its data."

