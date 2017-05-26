Designing flower containers

It's planting season! The big weekend is here! A lot of times people will go to a garden center and they get overwhelmed with different colors of plants and they want to create a container with some nice flowers and they don't know where to start. You know what I usually do? I usually pick a color that I like, pink, that's one of my favorites. And then I mix it with white. You can't go wrong there, right?

That's a safe way of going and it works really well. Another thing you can do that's very safe is put all of the same plant in one container. Instead of trying to mix and match, just have a bunch of them, such as geraniums or coleus. They get big and lush. They look gorgeous. Or you can take a bunch of the same kind of plant such as calibrachoa, and put three or four of those colors mixed together. They'll all blend nicely.

Another way to do it, is to use the color wheel. That's where you have complementary colors in the same pot but you only choose two of them. So for example, you can take a purple petunia, next to a nice bright yellow marigold. And you can see the two colors really match well together and they will look like that all summer long. Another nice combination is an orange with blue! So you have an orange gazania, and a beautiful blue lobelia. You have very different textures here, too. So mixing and matching those two colors can really create a nice container. If you want to get a little wild, you can add some accents like a black petunia, which is really kind of nice, or a silver foliage plant like this dichondra that would fit really well with these two flowers. You can see it really blends in nicely creating a beautiful container. You can add a little color with your container too, and have something that looks nice all summer long.

~By Charlie Nardozzi