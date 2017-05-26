Vt. stroke survivors find singing voices in special choir

There is a very special musical group preparing for a free concert for the community. It will be an afternoon of music and education.

This choir is going through their warmups. They are preparing for a concert in June, but this is not just any choir. It is made up of stroke survivors who have a condition called aphasia.

"It's usually the left side damage by stroke that results in aphasia, right side is unharmed. So that's what they are tapping into ot have this amazing experience of freedom and ease of expression," said Karen McFeeters Leary, choir director.

So, while many of these stroke survivors find it difficult to talk and form sentences, they can sing with ease.

"It's comprised of 21 local stroke survivors and 19 spouses and volunteers. We have been hard at work since mid-March rehearsing popular tunes, music from the '60s and '70s," said McFeeters Leary.

The choir was started four years ago by McFeeters Leary who combined her background in speech and language pathology with her love for singing.

Ted McKnight's wife, Rachael, suffered a stroke in 2011 that nearly killed her. She has been part of this chorus since its beginning four years ago.

"I think it is a good positive experience where she works with other people who do have aphasia and its a good way to, well the whole purpose is to have a concert in June which is National Aphasia Recognition Month and she just gets a lot of pleasure out of it, we both do actually... I do, too," said McKnight.

So, while choir members might have trouble announcing their songs, the songs themselves flow freely.

Reporter Judy Simpson: Is singing easier than speaking?

Jay O'Neill: Are you kidding? Are you kidding? It's like an awakening or it's so invigorating because it has no impediment it's really, really nice.

A choir that chooses to focus on what they can do, and share that with the community.

The concert is June 3 at 2 p.m. at the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester and it's free.