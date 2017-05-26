Montpelier murder suspect's mother speaks out

"As long as he's holding his head up. I feel really bad for both families. But I don't know, and I can't tell you what happened that night," Roslyn Emmons said.

Emmons is the mother of Jayveon Caballero, a murder suspect who has been held without bail since his arrest earlier this month.

Friday, Caballero was supposed to be back in court on a charge of second-degree murder but his attorney said he was content with staying behind bars.

"Mr. Caballero no longer wishes to have a hearing on the hold without bail," the lawyer told the court.

For murder charges, getting out of jail on bail can often cost tens of thousands of dollars up front, something Caballero's mother says he's mindful of.

"He's more concerned about the family's income right now, not himself," Emmons said.

Caballero is accused of killing state employee and former basketball star Markus Austin in January. It happened after a night out at the bar that allegedly went bad when Caballero fatally shot Austin in the chest.

Those close to the suspect say he and the victim were friends.

"I'm sure that they would have still been friends," Emmons said. "I don't know what happened that night and I'm still trying to figure it out."

Labeling themselves "Team Jay," Caballero's friends and family have been packing the courtroom to show support despite giving profanities to our cameras.

Meanwhile, the defense says they won't currently argue the state has compelling evidence of Caballero's guilt that's keeping him locked up as prosecutors say a more serious charge could be on the way.

"Based on the evidence that we have, I believe that it is sufficient that the charge could be upgraded to first-degree murder," Washington County State's Attorney Scott Williams said.

Williams says he is content with how Caballero is charged now but is still evaluating upping the murder charge. If that happens, it would increase his burden of proof, but if convicted, it would also bring Caballero an extra 15 years to a minimum sentence.

