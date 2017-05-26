Vt. sex offender strikes again

A 70-year-old convicted sex offender strikes again. This time the victim was a woman in her 50s, not a young girl.

Gary Morgan will spend three to 10 years behind bars after he tried to drug a 52-year-old woman with sleeping pills. He told investigators he planned to "make sure she was sleeping deeply" so he could look at her naked body.

"She said he told her he loved her and would do anything for her but then did this to her," said Officer Ethan Bacon, Burlington Probation and Parole Office.

At sentencing earlier this week, Morgan admitted his guilt and apologized for an inability to explain impulses he can't control. He told investigators the assault was not an act of love.

"My feeling really is that I'm not sorry I'm in jail, I'm sorry for what I did to her," said Morgan.

Eight years ago, prosecutors brought charges against Morgan for repeatedly sexually assaulting a young girl. That took place between 2001 and 2005. The girl, just 5 when she could first remember being touched, only reported the abuse after watching an educational film in health class.

In a recorded phone call in that earlier case, Morgan said the girl "made it easy to do" and that "what I cling to was the hope that she hadn't been traumatized."

He went so far as to say, "I don't represent a threat to society or anything." He reached a different conclusion about the impact of his assault this time.

"I've thought a lot about what I did and my feeling is that I really, I know her well, and I damaged her by this greatly and I really regret that," said Morgan.

Court documents make it clear Morgan now understands his actions are wrong, but even after treatment, he concedes he lacks the ability to control his disturbing urges.