Company recalls thousands of hot dogs

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Not the news you want to get right before a big holiday weekend!

There's a hot dog recall.

The company that makes Nathan's and Curtis hot dogs has issued a recall for more then 200,000 pounds of wieners.

The USDA says they might be contaminated with metal after three people complained.

The hot dogs are sold in stores around the country.

The recall is for 14 oz. Nathan's Skinless Beef Franks with a use by date of Aug. 19 and 16 oz. Curtis Beef Master Franks with a use by date of June 25.

If you have a package of them take it back to the store or throw it out.

