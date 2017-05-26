Quantcast

Officials: NY car crushing business owners face pollution charges

KEESEVILLE, N.Y. -

The owners of a car crushing business are facing criminal charges for pollution.

New York environmental officials filed felony charges against Roger and Elizabeth Smith of Keeseville. The couple owns Smiths Auto Exchange in Keeseville. Authorities say they've been illegally discharging industrial waste near the Ausable River, among other violations.

They're due in court next month. 

