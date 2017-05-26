How Springfield hopes buying drug houses will keep kids safe

Springfield residents say Union Street is one of the worst streets in town.

"Not all of Union Street is problematic," said Lori Claffee of Springfield. "It's just one part of Union Street."

Claffee says there has been a history of issues and she's tired of it.

"I want to see a drug-free street; I want to see a crime-free street," she said.

In the latest major search and drug arrest there, a man and woman were arrested for selling heroin. The location? Just a couple of hundred feet from an elementary school.

"Basically, the house has been shut down so that no one can be living in it at all," Springfield Police Chief Douglas Johnston said.

This isn't the first building with drug activity near the elementary school or the second.

"We were concerned about some of the activity that was happening in that building," Springfield Schools Superintendent Zach McLaughlin said.

For nearly five years, McLaughlin says an abandoned blue house sitting directly in front of the school worried parents, residents and staff. This past year, the school budget included about $90,000 to buy it.

A white abandoned building facing the school was also a drug house. The town plans to buy it, too.

"We have issued orders for fix or demolish," said Kristi Morris of the Springfield select board.

Morris says drugs aren't a new problem. But their concern is how they're going to keep kids off drugs when they're so close to their schools. Both Morris and the chief say educating kids early would help.

But McLaughlin says drug prevention programs like D.A.R.E. haven't been so successful in the past. He says the focus should be on parents.

"What we are seeing is families who have young kids, where the home life has been destroyed and now we have these kids who coming in to us who aren't sure how to function in an institution like a school," McLaughlin said.

In four years, the district has gone from zero to three full-time social workers who approach parents in a nonconfrontational way.

"We are saying, we are aware of it because we have the kids with us all the time. Then we are figuring out what we can do to support this family to get them on their feet," McLaughlin said.

Public safety officials are holding a forum to address the drug problem. It's Tuesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the Riverside Middle School in Springfield.