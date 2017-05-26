Quantcast

Police: Former Vt. teacher accused of luring a child

SWANTON, Vt. -

A former Missisquoi Valley Union teacher is accused of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.

State Police say the allegations against 47-year-old Darren Haynes stem back to 2015 and 2016 when he was employed at Mississquoi Valley Union High School in Swanton. Haynes is currently employed at BFA-Fairfax.

Police say he abused the female student in a classroom over several months and it continued after his contract wasn't renewed.

The Georgia man will be in court Tuesday and is being held on $15,000 bail.

