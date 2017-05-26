Police: Former Vt. teacher accused of luring a child

The South Burlington school threat suspect is back behind bars. Less than a month after his release, Josiah Leach was back in court accused of ignoring a judge's order to stay off the internet.
The New Hampshire attorney general says a preliminary report investigating the shooting of a Vermont man in a confrontation with police on an interstate concludes the officers' actions were justified.
Caught on camera! A man burglarized a store in downtown Burlington.
Police say a drag race in Lyndonville ended in a crash.
Police say a driver was cited for DUI after a trooper witnessed the car dragging a man down the road.
A former Missisquoi Valley Union teacher is accused of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
Two people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a car and bus crashed in Burlington.
Authorities say test results show a skull found in wetlands along the Hudson River is that of a man 20 to 50 years old, not a 12-year-old upstate New York boy who disappeared a decade ago.
