Police: Pittsford man accused of lewd behavior in hot tub

Police say a Pittsford man ruined Mother's Day with his lewd behavior.

Richard Piper is accused of exposing himself in the Jacuzzi at the Holiday Inn in Rutland Town.

Police say two moms who were enjoying the holiday with their children were "subjected to Piper's continuous sexualized behavior."

The 62-year-old has been convicted twice before of lewd and lascivious conduct, once with a child and is on the sex offender registry.