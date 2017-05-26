Quantcast

Police: Pittsford man accused of lewd behavior in hot tub - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police: Pittsford man accused of lewd behavior in hot tub

Posted: Updated:
Richard Piper Richard Piper
PITTSFORD, Vt. -

Police say a Pittsford man ruined Mother's Day with his lewd behavior.

Richard Piper is accused of exposing himself in the Jacuzzi at the Holiday Inn in Rutland Town.

Police say two moms who were enjoying the holiday with their children were "subjected to Piper's continuous sexualized behavior."

The 62-year-old has been convicted twice before of lewd and lascivious conduct, once with a child and is on the sex offender registry.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.