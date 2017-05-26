Vermont CARES rolls out mobile testing van

A nonprofit is taking HIV testing on the road, thanks to grant money from the Elton John Foundation. Friday, leaders with Vermont CARES saw their mobile testing van for the first time.

On the Road to Zero looks to prevent any new HIV cases by 2020, and this mobile van literally takes the campaign on the road. Inside the new Vermont CARES van, you can get tested for HIV and Hep C with the prick of a finger.

"You can get results in 20 minutes," said Theresa Vezina, the Harm Reduction Program Manager at Vermont CARES.

Vezina says before the van, they couldn't drive around offering HIV and Hep C testing.

"There are so many people in rural communities," Vezina said.

In the back, there is a syringe exchange center. It's a big change for Vezina, who says she used to offer this service by appointment from the back of her car.

"I'm thrilled; I'm over the moon," said Peter Jacobsen, the executive director of Vermont CARES.

This mobile testing van has been years in the making and is a dream come true for Jacobsen. He says the tool will not only help Vermont CARES reach more people, but it gives back to those who have struggled over the years to get care.

"This is dedicated to the people who walked to us from rural communities to get an HIV test," he said.

The van will roll out in a week and a half as Vermont CARES works with communities to figure out where they can park it.