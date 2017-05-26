Waiting lists for drug treatment getting shorter

A bright spot in the battle against opiate addiction in Vermont. The team at the Howard Center says it is making major progress in reducing the waiting list for folks who need care.

The center says it is providing treatment to 1,000 people between its two sites and that its waitlist has dropped from 750 people in 2013 to fewer than 90 today.

Executive Director Bob Bick says the demand for opiate treatment has remained steady during that time. He says a community effort by a number of different providers stepping up to help has led to slashing the long waitlist.

Of course, people will remember former Gov. Peter Shumlin made taking on opiates the centerpiece of his State of the State addresses and current Gov. Phil Scott has called it a priority.

Our Keith McGilvery asked Bick if the effort to combat opiates is winnable. Bick said we need to keep at it and keep addressing folks who need care. Watch the video for the full interview.