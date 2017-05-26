Quantcast

Saint Michael's college president plans to step down

COLCHESTER, Vt. -

The president of Saint Michael's college plans to step down.

John Neuhauser says he will leave the school next summer. He's been leading the school since 2007. The school says he was influential in many things including leading the institution through the economic crisis.

A nationwide search is now underway to find his replacement.

