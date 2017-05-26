Quantcast

Police: 1 person killed in Sheldon crash

SHELDON, Vt. -

State police say one person is dead following a crash along Sweet Hollow Road. 

When our crew talked to authorities at the scene they had not been able to identify the individual. 

We're learning a passerby spotted the crash scene and called it in.

