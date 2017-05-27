Quantcast

Gov. Scott's Memorial Day message - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Gov. Scott's Memorial Day message

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

As family and friends get together for Memorial Day weekend, take some time to remember that Memorial Day is to honor those who served our country.

Governor Phil Scott sent WCAX a statement that said in part:

"I want to personally thank all active military members, veterans and their families. The sacrifices made for our freedom should never be taken for granted, and on Memorial Day - and every day - we honor and thank you."

Governor Scott will be at a Memorial Day Wreath Laying Service in Essex Saturday morning, and Barre's Memorial Day Service and Parade on Monday.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.