Gov. Scott's Memorial Day message

As family and friends get together for Memorial Day weekend, take some time to remember that Memorial Day is to honor those who served our country.

Governor Phil Scott sent WCAX a statement that said in part:

"I want to personally thank all active military members, veterans and their families. The sacrifices made for our freedom should never be taken for granted, and on Memorial Day - and every day - we honor and thank you."

Governor Scott will be at a Memorial Day Wreath Laying Service in Essex Saturday morning, and Barre's Memorial Day Service and Parade on Monday.