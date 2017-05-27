Quantcast

Police arrest woman from months-old home burglary

DERBY, Vt -

After months of investigating, a woman was charged with stealing a gun and electronics from a house in Derby.

Vermont State Police say Lindsay Bishop, 28, took a pistol, a computer and computer equipment from a home on Route 5 in Derby back in September.

She was recently arrested and charged with burglary, grand larceny and selling stolen property.

Bishop will be in court Tuesday.

