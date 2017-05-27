Quantcast

Police investigate three home burglaries in Whitingham

WHITINGHAM, Vt. -

Three burglaries are being investigated in Whitingham, after police say several houses were robbed in a five-day period.

State police say they responded to three burglaries on Merrifield Road, Sadawga Lake Road and Shippee Road.

At each home, the suspect or suspects forced their way in and took items.

Police say they believe this happened between last Sunday and Friday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Westminster State Police Barracks at 802-722-4600. 

