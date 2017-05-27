Quantcast

Police investigate attempted home burglary in Lemington

LEMINGTON, Vt. -

An attempted burglary at a home in Lemington, near the New Hampshire border, did not go as planned.

Vermont State Police say a suspect tried to cover the surveillance camera and enter a home Wednesday.

The suspect apparently fled just moments before police arrived.

A set of UTV tracks were followed into the woods, but police did not report that anyone was found.  

Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to call 802-334-8881.

