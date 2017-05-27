Staying safe on the roads, no matter how you use them

As the weather warms up, more people, whether in cars, on horses, or on bikes, take to the road.

There are some things people can do to make sure everyone stays safe.

Carmel Stone has been riding horses for as long as she can remember.

"I sat on a horse for the first time when I was five," said Stone.

Stone is with the Vermont Horse Council and she helps educate and promote safety on the roads.

This is something she says needs more attention.

"You never know when a car is going by how a horse is going to react, or what is going to happen when vehicles are coming," said Stone.

In the state of Vermont, it's the law to share the road with horses, but the roads also need to be shared with farm vehicles and bikes as well.

Ryan Carabeau, with Conant's Riverside Farm in Richmond, is someone you can see on the roads in a large farm vehicle.

He says they try to stay out of the way of drivers.

"We do our best to make sure that we are visible and in sight for everyone to see where we are," said Carabeau.

He says he knows it can be frustrating being stuck behind a slow-moving farm vehicle, but they do their best to help.

"If we have an area to pull over and allow the traffic to go by, and do so whenever we feel it is safe to do so," said Carabaeu.

Sharing the road with horses and farm vehicles are runners and bikers.



"We need to give people four feet of clearance. If that can't happen cause there is a car on the road, that means that we have to stop," said Mary Catherine Graziano, the safety coordinator with Local Motion. She reminds us that everyone needs to take responsibility on the road that includes bikers.

"You need to stop at stop signs, you need to signal when you are turning, you need to go the same direction as traffic," said Graziano

Back at the barn, Stone says she hopes people obey the law regardless of how they are using the roads.

"It's about slowing down and sharing the road," said Stone.

Although it can be frustrating to be behind a slower moving traffic, it's important to remember everyone has a right to the roads, and for everyone's safety, slow down and leave enough space for everyone.