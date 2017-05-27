Destination Recreation: Escape room features abandoned subway car challenge

Complete with construction, signs and a subway car, the Escape Factory in Claremont, New Hampshire quickly takes people from the Granite state right into a New York City setting.

"This is kind of all plucked from blueprints in my head,” said Nick Koloski, taking a look around at all he created.

The Escape Factory was built in the back of the Time-Out Americana Grill.

An escape room is a physical game where you and your friends pay for a puzzle-solving challenge.

Koloski and a friend built an abandoned subway car from scratch by wrapping metal around framing. It was topped off with paint and pictures.

"You’d be seated in this, this train car, and there’s audio instructions that will, that are piped in overhead that explain to you that you have 60 minutes to locate and diffuse a bomb,” said Koloski.

Outside the train car, there is a platform and other knickknacks to make people feel like they’re inside a train station.

"It’s an attraction, so our whole model changes on what we do. We’re in the experience business, so we want people to come out and play and have a good time and it really is, it’s not your typical board game at a table, it’s interactive,” said Koloski. “There will be searching for clues, laying them out on the floor or a table and, and trying to play through them to figure out how to get to the next level.”

The Escape Factory isn't open just yet.

Koloski says it will be a few more weeks before the platform puzzle starts rolling.

"It’s good for just a fun night out, something different to do, or, I mean, companies use it to bridge age gaps between employees, and you know, see - really used to flush out shining stars within a company,” said Koloski.

Koloski says he's spent months squeezing in work on this room between his other jobs as restaurant owner and firefighter, but his ideas don't end on the track.

He's planning on opening two more escape rooms at the end of July.

“We have a cabin in the woods. In that you will have to seek shelter in the cabin and there’ll be a whole series of events that unfold in the cabin,” said Koloski. “And the other one is a ghost lab where the ghost trap is unstable and you have to figure out how to stabilize the trap before the entities are released in the city.”



It costs $25 per person and is recommended for people older than 18, however, Koloski says they have ways to accommodate people who are younger than 18.



