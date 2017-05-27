Individual High School Tennis Championships - Finals

Preston Gordon of Essex avenged last year's title match defeat to South Burlington's Trent Newman to claim the boy's singles title at Leddy Park, while Stephanie Joseph of CVU kept the girl's title in the family by defeating Rice's Claire Parry at Burlington Tennis Club. Joseph's older sister Kathy had won the previous three singles titles, and Newman was the two-time defending champ on the boy's side.

In doubles, it was a sweep for South Burlington. Ryan Anderson and Ragulan Sivakumar took down CVU's David Huber and Ethan Leonard while Helen Bujold and Elise Turner beat Meara Heininger and Kendall Black, also of CVU.