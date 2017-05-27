Quantcast

Wood breaks 48 year record in Essex

ESSEX, Vt. -

Woodstock's Bill Wood broke the oldest track and field state record on Saturday at the Essex Invitational.  Wood's final jump of 22-09.50 beats the previous mark of 22-06.25 set by CVU's Tom Titus in June of 1969.

Wood wasn't the only athlete to break a state record on Saturday.  Rice's Sonia John set the new Vermont state mark in the 400m with a time of 56.45 seconds.

For complete results from Saturday's Essex Invitational, click here: http://802timing.com/results/17results/trackresults/5.27.17essinv/

