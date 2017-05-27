Quantcast

Should highway weight limits be increased?

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. -

The Springfield police chief sounded off, in Washington D.C., about big trucks on roads.

The current maximum weight for big rigs on highways is 80,000 pounds. But, lobbyists in Washington are urging Congress to increase that to 97,000.  Springfield Chief Douglas Johnston, who is a member of the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks, spoke to Congress recently voicing his concerns.  Chief Johnston says longer and heavier trucks put public safety at risk.

  "The data proves that it takes longer to stop, number one. We are looking at highway safety with the motorists and pedestrians.  It's something that needs to be addressed," Chief Johnston said.

He says there is a financial concern as well that's backed up by data. According to the United States Department of Transportation, 91,000 pound trucks would cost taxpayers an additional $1.1 billion in roadway damages.

