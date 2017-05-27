Winooski honors fallen soldiers

Flashing lights, big trucks, and bands roll in the Memorial Day weekend in Winooski every year. Twelve year old Lukas Zweeres--who performed in the memorial day parade with his middle school band-- spent months preparing for it.

"We have been practicing for a couple months now to prepare to really just show our support for the community and for the people who fought and died for this country," said 12-year-old Lukas Zweeres.

Hundreds lined the sidewalks Saturday to watch. The parade started at Winooski High School and made its way down Main Street.

"It's really fun, because well just it's fun to throw candy, because you see all the people with their hands up in the air, and you just get to throw to them," said 11-year-old Olivia Johnson.

"It was a fun day. Thank god the weather was nice. Not raining or snowing so that's a good thing. Not too too hot. Not too too cold," said Kimberly Clark of Burlington.

The Winooski VFW organizes the parade each year--and hosts a ceremony afterwards that honors the true meaning of memorial day: the soldiers who died serving.

"Most memorial days we just have a picnic, so when you do the ceremony, you think that actually there's a meaning behind it. It's not just a party which is what I like about this parade, which is why we go to this part of it too and not just the candy and the fire truck part," said Molly Robin-Abbott of Winooski.

Veterans say that memberships at VFWs have been declining for years, and they hope that hosting events like this could get the younger generation of veterans interested in getting involved.

"The younger the better. They can do more for these organizations and get them more in line with the way they want it for their families. Without this--we're gone, and the veterans ain't gonna have nobody fighting for them," said Andrew Lesage, Commander of Winooski VFW.

For young parade participants, the message of memorial day sticks with them.

"I think it's going good. There's a lot of people like every year there is, and I think that's good, because a lot of people do like to watch the parade and remember all of the people that have fought for us and lost their lives for us," said 10-year-old Aundrea Munez.

Bringing the community together to honor fallen veterans and the sacrifices they made.

Governor Phil Scott released a statement regarding Memorial Day

Saying in part, "I want to personally thank all active military members, veterans and their families. The sacrifices made for our freedom should never be taken for granted, and on Memorial Day - and every day - we honor and thank you."