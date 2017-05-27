Quantcast

Water rescue in Isle La Motte

ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. -

A boater was rescued Saturday evening from the cold waters of Lake Champlain after falling out of a kayak.
The incident happened around 8pm. Multiple agencies responded to the area near the bridge in Isle La Motte for a reported person in the water. Officials say before crews got to the scene, the victim had been pulled from the 49 degree water by a passing boater. The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital.

