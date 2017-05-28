Quantcast

In the kitchen: 5 cup salad

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

5 CUP SALAD

Ingredients:

1 can (8.25 oz.) pineapple chunks, undrained
1 can (11 oz.) mandarin oranges, drained
1 container (8 oz.) sour cream
1 cup coconut flakes or shredded coconut
1 cup miniature marshmallows

Process:

Drain the pineapple chunks, and reserve 1 tablespoon on the pineapple juice. In a large bowl mix together the pineapple chunks, the reserved pineapple juice, sour cream, coconut and miniature marshmallows. Refrigerate for at least a few hours (overnight is best). Serve chilled and garnish with maraschino cherries if desired.

