AAA says most New England Memorial Day travelers since 2005

AAA leaders project 2017 Memorial Day travel in New England to be at the highest level since 2005.

According to a press release, 1.77 million New Englanders will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Memorial Day.

Nationally, AAA is projecting that just a little more than 39 million Americans will travel.

Even though U.S. drivers will pay the highest Memorial Day gas prices since 2015, AAA estimates about 88 percent of travelers are still choosing to drive.

“The expected spike in Memorial Day travel mirrors the positive growth seen throughout the travel industry this year,” said Pat Moody director of public affairs for AAA Northern New England. “Higher confidence has led to more consumers spending, and many Americans are choosing to allocate their extra money on travel this Memorial Day.”

