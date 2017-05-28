Police: Man led car chase while throwing needles out of the window

Police are looking for a man accused of leading officers on a pursuit through several towns, while throwing hypodermic needles out of the window Sunday morning.

Vermont State Police say they're looking for Matthew Prue, 37.

According to press release, it all started at midnight, when officers were told there was a suspicious GMC pickup truck parked in the woods in Derby.

As officers responded, they were told the truck had left.

Troopers apparently found the pickup pulled off the roadway on Route 105 near Route 5 A in Charleston.

Police say they tried to get Prue to leave his truck, after suspecting heroin possession and that he was impaired.

He allegedly slammed the door and took off, leading troopers on a 20-minute chase through Charleston, Brownington, Barton and Westmore.

Police say at times, Prue going more than 100 mph and leaving the roads to drive in fields.

Officers say they witnessed him tossing hypodermic needles and other small objects and bags out of the window.

Apparently, a trooper narrowly avoided being rammed by Prue, who is accused of driving at a trooper’s car while the trooper was trying to turn around in the road.

Troopers say they slowed down and backed off because of how erratically Prue was driving.

Eventually they lost sight of the truck.

The car chase ended after Prue's pickup apparently crashed into a tree, but he was not there when officers reached the crash.

Troopers were unable to find him after extensive searching using officers and police dogs.