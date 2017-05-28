Vermont City Marathon winners

Krys Zybowski from Avon, Connecticut was the first hand-cyclist to cross the Vermont City Marathon finish line Sunday morning at 1:18:19. Zybowski set the hand-cyclist course record. The previous record was 1:26:33 set last year.

Fresh of her Paralympic gold medal last Summer, Putney, Vermont's Alicia Dana set a course record in the women's Handcycle division, crossing in 1:18:20. That breaks her own previous record of 1:42:11 set in 2013.

Arlington, Virginia's Tyler Andrews was the first runner to cross the finish line Sunday wining with a time of 2:19:41. This is Andrews second time winning the VCM in as many tries. He was also the champ in 2014.

Huntington, Vermont's Kasie Enman was the first female runner to cross the line, with the time of 2:50:26. This is her third VCM win.

For the second straight year, Teage O'Connor, from Burlington, was the first Vermont male runner to cross the finish line. He finished third overall at 2:24:55. That's about 11 minutes better than his time last year when he finished the marathon in bare feet.

