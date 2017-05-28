Holiday weekend means busy ER, safety tips for your family

With the Vermont City Marathon, warmer weather, and the holiday weekend, the University of Vermont Medical Center's ER is busy, busy.

"We'll see everything you can imagine this weekend, and probably two things you can’t imagine. I mean, it’s going to be nice weather, which is great, it’s a holiday, which is great, so we have a three-day weekend,” said Dr. Stephen Leffler, UVM Medical Center’s chief medical officer. “So everyone’s going to be outside, so, all the things that people, you know, outside, doing the things that put them at risk.”

With more people coming into the emergency department, more medical staff is signed up to help.

Dr. Leffler says they'll see sprains and strains, minor and serious accidents, cuts and burns, and food poisoning.

“People don’t take care to keep food refrigerated, or let food sit out, and it only takes a little while for products like milk, eggs, cheese - can very quickly spoil and can make people sick,” said Dr. Leffler.

Dr. Leffler says they'll also start to see boating accidents.

“Boats can be slippery; make sure you wear non-slip footwear. Make sure that when you’re in the boat, your children are wearing a life vest; that’s really important,” said Dr. Leffler. “And then we’re going to start seeing a bunch of sunburn, poison ivy, tick bites, so take protection when you’re outside.”

Besides a bad burn, the sun can dehydrate you.

“Drink plenty of fluids,” said Dr. Leffler. “So it’s going to be, starting to be warmer time of year, your body’s not totally adjusted yet to warmer weather, so make sure you drink plenty of fluids; take it easy.”

If you’re finally getting out to cut your lawn, Dr. Leffler says remember that lawnmowers are not for children.

“Lawnmowers can be very dangerous,” said Dr. Leffler. “At least once every summer we see a young child typically injured from a ride-on lawn mower. They’re not toys, so they should not sit on a ride-on lawnmower with you.”

Dr. Leffler says the best way to remove a tick is by pulling slowly with very fine tweezers.

He says methods like burning the tick can make it more likely to give you Lyme disease.