Quantcast

Vermont troopers team up to ticket drivers - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vermont troopers team up to ticket drivers

Posted: Updated:
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. -

Dozens of speeding tickets were issued and a few arrests were made during Click it or Ticket enforcement in White River Junction.

Extra troopers were brought in from New Haven, Shaftsbury, Rutland and Westminster barracks.

The patrol focused on enforcing the speed limit, seatbelt usage and making sure drivers are driving hands-free when utilizing cell phones.

State police issued:

  • 114 total tickets
  • 52 total written warnings
  • Three arrests; one DUI and two for criminal suspended licenses
  • Four drivers were screened for impaired driving

Here's the tickets break down:

  • 65 speeding tickets
  • 10 Use of Handheld Electronic Device/ distracted driving tickets
  • 18 Approaching Emergency Vehicle tickets
  • 12 Defective Equipment tickets
  • Nine other tickets
Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.