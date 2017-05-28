Vermont troopers team up to ticket drivers

Dozens of speeding tickets were issued and a few arrests were made during Click it or Ticket enforcement in White River Junction.

Extra troopers were brought in from New Haven, Shaftsbury, Rutland and Westminster barracks.

The patrol focused on enforcing the speed limit, seatbelt usage and making sure drivers are driving hands-free when utilizing cell phones.

State police issued:

114 total tickets

52 total written warnings

Three arrests; one DUI and two for criminal suspended licenses

Four drivers were screened for impaired driving

Here's the tickets break down: