Quantcast

Injured hikers keep NH conservation officers busy - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Injured hikers keep NH conservation officers busy

Posted: Updated:

ALBANY, N.H. (AP) - It's been a busy holiday weekend for hikers in New Hampshire, and the Fish and Game conservation officers coming to their aid.

On Saturday, authorities helped a 59-year-old Massachusetts man who slipped on a rock and injured his leg after summiting Mount Jackson in Bean's Grant, carrying him for nearly six hours over slick and muddy trails to an ambulance.

Authorities also were looking for a missing man near Rump Mountain in Pittsburg, and helped a 54-year-old Barrington man who fell and was unconscious for a short time while hiking on Mount Chocorua.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.