Injured hikers keep NH conservation officers busy

ALBANY, N.H. (AP) - It's been a busy holiday weekend for hikers in New Hampshire, and the Fish and Game conservation officers coming to their aid.

On Saturday, authorities helped a 59-year-old Massachusetts man who slipped on a rock and injured his leg after summiting Mount Jackson in Bean's Grant, carrying him for nearly six hours over slick and muddy trails to an ambulance.

Authorities also were looking for a missing man near Rump Mountain in Pittsburg, and helped a 54-year-old Barrington man who fell and was unconscious for a short time while hiking on Mount Chocorua.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.