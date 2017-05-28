Three injured in pair of ATV crashes in northern New Hampshire

DUMMER, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire authorities say three people were seriously injured in two all-terrain vehicle crashes in Coos County.

The first crash happened Saturday morning when an ATV rolled over on a trail in Dummer. The operator and his passenger, both from Massachusetts, were injured, and Fish and Game officers say mechanical malfunction appears to be the major factor in the crash.

The second crash happened Saturday afternoon on a trail in Columbia when a Massachusetts man crashed his ATV while going downhill. The man, who was ejected from the vehicle, was flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with serious injuries. Authorities say speed was a factor.

